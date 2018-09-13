Supplier Eurest Services has ended its contract with Deere & Co., employing 25 workers at both the Davenport Works and Dubuque Works plants.
Eurest Services Spokeswoman Andrea Ogden said the company provides janitorial and building maintenance for the Deere plants. She confirmed Thursday Eurest has ended its contract with Deere, and a new subcontractor will begin offering the same services.
Last week, Eurest Services notified 25 employees at Davenport Works, 1175 E. 90th St., and 25 employees at Dubuque Works, 18600 South John Deere Road, they will be laid off this fall. Ogden could not confirm if the employees will be hired under the new contractor, or who the new contractor is.
"The work continues at John Deere, so as a result of that, those employees could end up working for the other contractor," she said. "The positions are the same."
According to the notification letter through Iowa's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, the employment change will happen in Davenport Oct. 31 and in Dubuque Nov. 30.
Eurest Services, a division of Compass Group, is a facility services provider, offering facilities management, cleaning and maintenance, laboratory support, outdoor maintenance and materials management. Compass Group is the world's sixth largest employer, with jobs in food and support services in all 50 states.
Deere spokesman Ken Golden confirmed Eurest is a supplier for Deere, but declined to comment on the activities of other companies.