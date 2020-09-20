Syndicate Hub, retailer with Q-C roots dating back to 1867, to have liquidation sale

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After decades in business, Syndicate Hub plans to sell its inventory before permanently shutting its doors this fall.

Sue and Mere Brunsma have owned the local retailer since 1993, and the store’s roots go back to when Abe Moritz opened Syndicate Hub, 105 W. 2nd St., in downtown Davenport in 1867, renamed it the Hub in 1878 and, in 1955, merged with the Syndicate, a haberdashery at 222 W. 2nd St. in Davenport.

The store was closed in 1984 when then-owners Mort Levy and Ed Gray decided to retire, but was brought back in October 1993 by Sue and Mere Brunsma. The retailer has operated out of its current 2211 E. 52nd St. location since January 2000.

The decision to close now has been months in the making. In fact, Syndicate Hub was going to begin a clearance sale the week the store had to shut down in March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Retirement has been on our horizon for a couple years. We have eight grandchildren. Our lives are still very busy and we don’t want to wait until we can’t do all the things we’d love to do,” Sue Brunsma said Saturday.

The store has been impacted by a shift in men’s clothing, as casual wear has grown in popularity and at work while more retail sales have shifted online.