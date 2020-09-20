Syndicate Hub, retailer with Q-C roots dating back to 1867, to have liquidation sale

After decades in business, Syndicate Hub plans to sell its inventory before permanently shutting its doors this fall.
Sue and Mere Brunsma have owned the local retailer since 1993, and the store’s roots go back to when Abe Moritz opened Syndicate Hub, 105 W. 2nd St., in downtown Davenport in 1867, renamed it the Hub in 1878 and, in 1955, merged with the Syndicate, a haberdashery at 222 W. 2nd St. in Davenport.
The store was closed in 1984 when then-owners Mort Levy and Ed Gray decided to retire, but was brought back in October 1993 by Sue and Mere Brunsma. The retailer has operated out of its current 2211 E. 52nd St. location since January 2000.
The decision to close now has been months in the making. In fact, Syndicate Hub was going to begin a clearance sale the week the store had to shut down in March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Retirement has been on our horizon for a couple years. We have eight grandchildren. Our lives are still very busy and we don’t want to wait until we can’t do all the things we’d love to do,” Sue Brunsma said Saturday.
The store has been impacted by a shift in men’s clothing, as casual wear has grown in popularity and at work while more retail sales have shifted online.
“We have a very loyal customer base and we didn’t want to compete in casual wear,” Sue Brunsima said in a news release. “Guys can get casual wear online, but they really do need to try on suits and have them tailored in person.”
The store will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to allow for staff to prepare for the going out of business sale. Syndicate Hub, 2211 E. 52nd St., will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
After those special hours, the store will revert back to its normal business hours of 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays until the inventory is sold.
Brunsma said two people have approached the couple about continuing the Syndicate Hub name in the Quad-Cities and the couple would be willing to sell the name to an interested party.
“The building now has sold so they would have to relocate, but the whole climate in men’s wear has changed, unfortunately, so I think it might be an uphill battle to start over. Not saying the right person couldn’t do it,” she said.
Both Mere and Sue Brunsma are tailors, and along with Linda Paustian, who has been with the store 25 years, are all retiring.
“We have lifelong friends who have started as clients that we spent our non-working time with and we’re selling clothes to the children and grandchildren of our early clients,” Brunsma said.
"We're going to miss our customers, but it's time."
