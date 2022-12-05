Taking the gamble: What the future of gaming means to the Quad Cities

The hospitality industry is among those hardest hit by the one-two punch of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, but leaders say relief is coming.

In Davenport, Elite Casino Resorts Regional Vice President Mo Hyder points to a sign of a turnaround: The company is expanding into Illinois.

Rhythm City's parent company, Elite Casino Resorts, opened their $110 million Davenport property in 2016. The Iowa-based group owns two other locations in the state — Larchwood and Riverside.

"We decided to take the company and expand our horizons a little bit, so we took it to Illinois," Hyder said.

The casino will be located in Carterville, Ill., just outside Carbondale, where the project got underway in 2018. According to its website, Walker's Bluff Casino Resort will feature more than 650 slot machines and 14 live tables.

"It's going to be another one of those projects that's going to be amazing for the State of Illinois in terms that we will bring a property to a location where it's really going to generate some excitement and jobs," Hyder said.

The $168 million Walker's Bluff is fueled by majority Iowa investors, he said. Although the property is in southern Illinois, he said, the investment will filter back to Iowa.

Also in Iowa, Nancy Ballenger, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf, reflected on the integration of Caesar's Entertainment in the Quad-Cities.

In 2017, Eldorado Resorts, later renamed Caesar's Entertainment, acquired the Isle of Capri casinos, which included the Bettendorf property. Caesar's now has a 55-property portfolio, making it the world's largest casino-hospitality organization, she said.

Bringing the Las Vegas-based giant to the Quad-Cities is a "tremendous opportunity" for the region, Ballenger said. With a host of celebrity restaurants and years of experience, bringing the Caesar's name to the area creates a buzz about the future.

"We can bring value to the Quad-Cities, even more than we do now, because of that potential," she said.

A similar transition occurred at Bally's Casino and Hotel in Rock Island. Vice President Travis Hankins said the casino was purchased by Bally's in June 2021 and was rebranded from Jumer's Casino.

"Really, what Bally's did is put us on the map with that brand," Hankins said.

The company is best known for properties in Atlantic City, Kansas City and Las Vegas. Plans recently were announced to build a $1.7 billion property in Chicago, and Bally's has acquired the Tropicana in Las Vegas for $148 million, Hankins said.

"I think it's exciting to go with this new opportunity we have to keep growing," he said.

Growth has not always been on the near horizon. When the pandemic hit in 2020, the hospitality industry suffered setbacks, for sure, Hyder said. But some opportunities emerged too.

"It was a pivotal point for the industry," he said of the crisis. "It's allowed the industry to become more aggressive and do things in a different way."

Rhythm City enjoyed an advantage, Hyder said, which was the ability to retain almost all of its team members while the doors were temporarily closed. To help employees adapt to the new world of supply chain issues and high inflation, the casino raised wages and re-tooled its worker benefits.

Ballenger said similar restructuring was happening in Bettendorf. Prior to the pandemic, the focus was on hospitality, cleanliness and guest experience. In the months after, that was only heightened, she said.

Operationally, the workforce changed as well. Ballenger said administration had to think about how to accommodate staff who needed more time off while continuing to offer a 24/7 environment for guests.

This was a greater challenge for Hankins, who had to comply with the shut-down order in Illinois.

"We closed twice during the pandemic. It was pretty bleak not only for the casinos but for the hotels too," he said.

Once employees returned, though, it was all hands on deck. Jobs had changed, and employees learned to adapt. The silver lining, Hankins said, was more efficient workers and leadership that was on the hunt for ways to improve.

"There are some business takeaways that emerged that we have taken advantage of," he said.

The State of Iowa was taking advantage too.

The legislature saw an opportunity to increase revenue with the approval of sports betting in September 2019, and the full launch in January 2021.

In-person sports betting has introduced an entirely new clientele to the world of gaming, Ballenger said.

Example: On one of the first days it went live, a customer at the Bettendorf casino arrived to place bets and asked how long the building has been there. He lived around the corner and never knew the casino existed.

"It allowed the bricks and mortar to get some new customers in the door," she said. "It's here to stay, for sure, and the trajectory is only going up."

Hyder agreed, saying the sports-betting arena is crowded with options now, but he predicts a consolidation is coming, given the low-margin nature of the business.

He observed another impact, which is an increase in retail sales, including sports-betting customers who also are taking advantage of on-site food and drink.

At Balley's, Hankins said the company has gone "all-in" on sports betting by acquiring multiple companies related to the industry. Sports betting brings a new client into the casino, and typically a younger one, he said.

A stronger brand results, he said, which is key in gaming.

One of the greatest hurdles now, Hyder said, is staying creative and innovative while anticipating the next best thing.

"The biggest challenge ... is it's an ever-changing and ever-evolving industry. Trying to keep up with the customers' expectations is challenging," he said.

Re-investing in the properties and enhancing customer experience is a big point of focus for Elite Casino Resorts. As the gaming industry explodes from slots to tables to now online gaming, Ballenger said, customers expect a more integrated experience, including restaurants, hotels, shows and retail.

But this also opens the door for growth, she said.

"I think there's more runway on the non-gaming side, because the gaming innovators will continue with all their research and development," she said.

Development expands beyond the gaming sector and right into the Quad-Cities region, Hyder said.

In Iowa, casinos are required to share a license with Qualified Sponsoring Organization, or operate as a nonprofit. At Rhythm City, that is the Regional Development Authority (RDA). The RDA was formed in 1989 and provides grants for area organizations. Since its inception, $70 million has been donated back to the community for various projects, according to its website.

At the Isle Casino in Bettendorf, the Scott County Regional Authority is the public vehicle in use. According to its website, the SCRA has awarded $94 million in grants since 1991.

Illinois has no such public-contribution requirement.

Instead, Hankins said, the funding from the Rock Island-based casino goes back to the state before trickling down to the city. But, Balley's donates money regularly and asks for employee input on which organizations to support.

"Even though we are owned by a big corporation, they do set aside money for us to give back," he said.

That level of camaraderie between a corporation and employees helps build the brand, but also strengthens the community, Hankins said. Having casinos in the Quad-Cities helps build the talent pool and, by bringing in more workers, it creates a strong community.

"Anytime somebody wants to bring money to a community and spend it, we're all in," Ballenger said.

Hyder agreed, saying branding in the community is vital for growing it. Visitors come in because of the programs and amenities a community has to offer and contribute to its success, he said.

Looking ahead to the next decade, Ballenger said she hopes to see national-level events coming to the area. Momentum is growing in the community, and it's vital that keeps up, Hyder added.

"We need to remain focused on the economic development of things and stay focused on growing the visitor economy, the combination of those things is what we need to think about," he said. "All those things help all of us benefit collectively, and that's really the big picture of what it's going to take for us to be successful as we look five to 10 years down the road," he said.