Tappa's Steakhouse to close after 41 years in Davenport's West end

After 41 years of serving customers in Davenport's West end, Jan and Cliff Tappa are retiring.
The co-owners of Tappa's Steakhouse at 1620 Rockingham Road made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday evening. The restaurant will officially close on Feb. 7 at 8 p.m.
"We would like to thank this community for their love and support throughout all of these wonderful 41 years as it’s time for Cliff and Jan to retire," they wrote in a post.
Tappa's Steakhouse began as Sports Page, opened by Cliff Tappa's brother, who was killed outside the restaurant in 1981. Cliff Tappa, who helped his brother get a loan for the business, moved back from Arizona with Jan Tappa and officially reopened the restaurant in 1982. They renamed the Sports Page as Tappa's Steak House in 2005.