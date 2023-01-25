 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tappa's Steakhouse to close after 41 years in Davenport's West end

  • Updated
  • 0

After 41 years of serving customers in Davenport's West end, Jan and Cliff Tappa are retiring.

The co-owners of Tappa's Steakhouse at 1620 Rockingham Road made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday evening. The restaurant will officially close on Feb. 7 at 8 p.m.

"We would like to thank this community for their love and support throughout all of these wonderful 41 years as it’s time for Cliff and Jan to retire," they wrote in a post.

Tappa's Steakhouse began as Sports Page, opened by Cliff Tappa's brother, who was killed outside the restaurant in 1981. Cliff Tappa, who helped his brother get a loan for the business, moved back from Arizona with Jan Tappa and officially reopened the restaurant in 1982. They renamed the Sports Page as Tappa's Steak House in 2005. 

