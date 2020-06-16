TaxSlayer hopes certification plan leads to level playing field

“We are creating a certification for arenas, stadiums, convention centers, amphitheaters, that involves training, protocols to get buildings open safely,” Mullen said. “We just don’t want to open. We want to open and have people feel safe about coming back.

“That’s our priority right now. We will probably have that certification created and ready for buildings to start picking up by August.”

The certification will involve hitting benchmarks for things like staff training for COVID-19, achieving certain protocols and disinfecting.

“Then that just shows you have gone above and beyond to get that certification,” Mullen said.

Aarron Tennant who co-owns and manages the Rust Belt, a much smaller entertainment venue in East Moline, said the uncertainty and cancellations hurts his venue, too. Having Iowa open creates a challenge, they said.

“The Illinois side is challenged and we are not able to compete with the Iowa side because we are held back by rules that are unfair and possibly a little dated,” Tennant said.