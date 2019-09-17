{{featured_button_text}}
TBK Bank Sports Complex

The TBK Bank Sports Complex in northeast Bettendorf has hired a new CEO.

 GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com

Bettendorf-based TBK Bank Sports Complex has a new CEO.

Dave Stow, formerly of Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, will assume the role October 14. He was the vice president of venue operations there.

Stow has also served as the associate director of the U.S. Olympic Training Center, overseeing multiple Olympic trials and World Cups. And he has experience managing many events, including Super Bowls XXXII, XXXIII and XXXVII.

"I am excited to be a part of an organization that has seen so much success in a short period of time," Stow said in a release. "I look forward to getting to know the community and helping to bring recognition to the Quad-Cities with the growth of the TBK Bank Sports Complex." 

Chairman Doug Kratz also expressed excitement about Stow's hire. "I am proud to bring someone of Dave's caliber here, which speaks volumes as to what we are trying to accomplish at TBK Bank Sports Complex." 

