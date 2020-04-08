TBK Bank to relocate its Midwest Division headquarters to Bettendorf

TBK Bank will relocate its Midwest Division to downtown Bettendorf in 2021.
The bank, also known as Triumph Bancorp, has 18 branches in its Midwest Division, and 10 branches in the Quad-Cities.
The Midwest Division headquarters is currently located at Duck Creek Plaza on Middle Road, where it has been for nearly 20 years. Those employees will relocate into the new space in summer of 2021.
The new site is a four story, 65,000 square-feet building under construction just west of Bettendorf's City Hall and north of the Bridges Loft Apartments.
The building, under construction since January, will include the bank’s branch, with a restaurant and other retail shops on the first floor. The bank will also occupy the second and third floors with operational and back office staff.
Build to Suit, Inc. is the general contractor for the project with Streamline Architects, Carr Engineering and IMEG providing architectural and engineering services.
"TBK Bank is committed to Bettendorf and the Quad-Cities,'' said John DeDoncker, Midwest Division President of TBK Bank. "Relocating our headquarters to downtown Bettendorf reinforces this commitment to this community. We are excited to move into a location that affords us more space and increased amenities for our team members and customers.''
Kevin Koellner, one of principals for MBGA, LLC, a Bettendorf-based real estate development group, felt the site would be attractive to local businesses and is thrilled TBK Bank is on board.
“We felt this location would attract interest to downtown Bettendorf,'' said Koellner. “TBK Bank has been an excellent member of our community for so many years and we are thrilled that they will serve as the anchor tenant in our new building.”
The move is another economic feather in Bettendorf's cap.
"I was excited to learn about TBK,'' said Jeff Reiter, Bettendorf's economic development director. "Mr. Koellner is a great developer in our community and he is investing heavily in downtown. Hearing this news today (Wednesday) shows the needle is moving in a very positive direction downtown with a healthy mix of white collar and blue collar jobs. TBK's announcement will serve as yet another catalyst in downtown. This will cultivate the need for more restaurants and retail and we here are at the city are very pleased.''
DeDoncker, an Alleman High School and University of Iowa Law graduate, said the move is perfect to meet the needs of the communities it serves and for those in the TBK Bank family.
"While we’re only relocating two miles from our current location, it is a significant moment for our team members who have all played a critical role in bringing us where we are today,” said DeDoncker. "We are proud of this milestone and look forward to creating a division headquarters that is not only designed to support our unique culture and team member experience, but also to create a new and better branch experience for our customers and the Quad-Cities community.''
In 2019, TBK Bank donated its East Moline branch to the East Moline Library. The bank constructed a new branch in East Moline that is expected to open later this spring.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com
