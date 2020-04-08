TBK Bank to relocate its Midwest Division headquarters to Bettendorf

Kevin Koellner, one of principals for MBGA, LLC, a Bettendorf-based real estate development group, felt the site would be attractive to local businesses and is thrilled TBK Bank is on board.

“We felt this location would attract interest to downtown Bettendorf,'' said Koellner. “TBK Bank has been an excellent member of our community for so many years and we are thrilled that they will serve as the anchor tenant in our new building.”

The move is another economic feather in Bettendorf's cap.

"I was excited to learn about TBK,'' said Jeff Reiter, Bettendorf's economic development director. "Mr. Koellner is a great developer in our community and he is investing heavily in downtown. Hearing this news today (Wednesday) shows the needle is moving in a very positive direction downtown with a healthy mix of white collar and blue collar jobs. TBK's announcement will serve as yet another catalyst in downtown. This will cultivate the need for more restaurants and retail and we here are at the city are very pleased.''

DeDoncker, an Alleman High School and University of Iowa Law graduate, said the move is perfect to meet the needs of the communities it serves and for those in the TBK Bank family.