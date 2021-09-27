As manufacturers automate, employees must adapt or move on

During the 1980s, Dave La Frenz saw his entire career shift with automation.
La Frenz, now owner of LaFrenz Pattern Company, was working in manufacturing when the introduction of machines changed how goods were produced.
“I've kind of grown with it,” La Frenz said. “When I was learning, we were all learning.”
Although the machines increased output by three times more than manual labor, according to La Frenz, it reduced the number of employees by around 50%. When La Frenz started his own business 11 years ago, he used automation from the start.
Modern manufacturing technology has increased production efficiency because of years of innovation. In some cases, it eliminates the need for basic manual labor. But it has increased demand for workers trained to manage and repair industrial technology.
Dave Swenson, an Iowa State economist who studies manufacturing, said manufacturing jobs peaked in the 1970s.
“The adoption of production technologies of all kinds, have resulted in greater quantities of manufacturing output using less labor,” Swenson said. “That's been the long-term historical pattern, and that is what's going to continue into the medium term, no matter what; manufacturing employment due to automation adoption is always going to be reduced.”
Joe Kueter, manufacturing and engineering director at MA Ford, said for the most part, machines run by themselves, with employees setting them up and monitoring them occasionally. New technology has become even more essential during the labor shortage, according to Kueter, when companies have struggled to hire employees.
“It's not like you don't need people; they're still incredibly important,” Kueter said. “The new equipment has allowed us to not have to grow the number of people quite as much as it would have required if we hadn't invested in the equipment.”
Retraining the workforce
The study "Seizing the Manufacturing 4.0 Opportunity: a Strategic Plan for Iowa’s Manufacturing Industry," which received input from the Quad-Cities Chamber, focuses on ways manufacturers can implement technology and retrain their workers to use it.
“The companies need maintenance mechanics, which is like the unicorn occupation in the Quad-Cities,” said Chris Caves, vice president of business and economic growth of the Chamber. “If you're a maintenance mechanic you're worth your weight in gold.”
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) offers multiple manufacturing degree and certification programs to train employees to use and repair machines. Businesses send employees to certification or apprentice programs, and people who want to build their skills can pay to take the courses. Both La Frenz and Kueter have sponsored employees to attend courses and saw improvement in their skill level.
Craig Nelson, who teaches engineering technology at Scott Community College, said his students consistently get hired in the Quad-Cities area.
“When we think of automation for us we're looking at not just how the machines run and the components that make it run,” Nelson said. “It's how you program and how do they get them to communicate.”
But despite reeducation programs, only a fraction of displaced employees learn the new skills to remain in the manufacturing sector, Swenson said. Those with above-average scientific or mathematical aptitudes make the easiest transition.
“Many workers either don't have the aptitude, irrespective of the training, or are of an age where retraining is difficult,” Swenson said.
Employees who leave manufacturing tend to take lower-paying service jobs.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, people with less than a high school degree are the most impacted by technological changes in manufacturing. The new skills required from employees, coupled with competition from imports and a decline in mobility, have caused a persistent decline of manufacturing employment.
Bill Ratzburg, director of manufacturing & defense of the chamber, said he was not concerned about net job loss because of automation.
“Realistically, as long as the economy is growing, I don't see that as a risk myself,” Ratzburg said.
An increase in efficiency and output could lead to greater profits, but it doesn’t mean always create new jobs, commonly referred to as a beneficial spillover effect, Swenson said. When jobs are lost to automation, economic growth relies on the development of other sectors.
The "Seizing the Manufacturing 4.0 Opportunity" study cited data that automation is “expected to create an additional 15 million jobs.” That data comes from a McKinsey Global Institute study, and the set-up scenario required growth in new occupations, with potentially one-third of the manufacturing workforce changing occupational categories.
Swenson said manufacturing-reliant regions, like the Quad-Cities, didn’t have to be a weakness so long as companies were actively participating in research and development. Technology "frees labor to be used in other more productive areas."
“What matters within your manufacturing sector isn't how many manufacturing jobs you have,” Swenson said. “What matters is your manufacturing sectors' ability to innovate and develop new products and new processes, and new lines of output.”