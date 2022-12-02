Temperatures drop, gas prices follow suit

Temperatures are slowly dropping and gas prices are reflecting that.

Patrick DeHaan, an analyst with GasBuddy, said part of the decline has been expected. In the winter, consumers do not use nearly as much gas as they do in summer.

"Most Americans may drive to grandma's house for Thanksgiving, but they're not driving an RV or towing a boat," he said.

The onset of colder weather and the holidays triggers a shift in demand. Most people tend to stay in one place during the holidays, and generally drive less in the winter, too. Another contributing factor is COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in China.

Currently, the country is under a lock-down, which means it is consuming less oil. This has caused prices to fall, but it may be temporary. Health leaders have indicated the country may soon soften its stance.

"My concern is that although China is locking down now ... will it maintain this (lock down) policy or will it give in?" DeHaan said.

If China chooses to open back up, the demand and price for gas will inevitably increase, much like it did in the U.S. once pandemic restrictions softened.

On the other hand, diesel will see the opposite price change. The demand increases in the winter due to heavier trucks, like plows and salt trucks, being on the road. The price has been dropping slightly, but DeHaan said its only leveling out to offset the typical rise that comes with the winter months.

The reason for high diesel prices comes down to science: for every three barrels of oil a refinery pulls, it can only create two barrels of gas and one of diesel. Government incentives are pushing refineries to convert to renewable forms of diesel which helps the environment, but comes with a sacrifice of output.

"Supply for diesel has been extremely tight this year," he said. "Diesel is the fuel that powers the economy. As its surged, the demand for middle of the barrel products has surged."

But, trucking companies are concerned about a different issue this winter. Iowa Motor Truck Association CEO Brenda Neville said fuel is traditionally one of the biggest expenses for truck companies. But, they genuinely utilize a sophisticated fuel purchasing system.

"We never like to see the high fuel prices, but we don't have a choice," she said.

Typically, larger companies will enter into contracts where they will buy fuel at a set price for the entire year. Regardless, the ebbs and flows of fuel prices are just part of the game. While consumers have the option to travel less to save money, truckers do not. But, there's something more daunting on the horizon, she said.

"We're entering into a period for trucking that can be very strenuous because of weather," she said. "It's one of the biggest factors the trucking industry is tracking right now."

With snow already plaguing the east coast, companies are actively monitoring the situation to determine if its safe to allow drivers on the roads. So far, the supply chain has not posed too much of a problem for drivers, but Neville said there could be a disruption if conditions are not safe enough for travel.

"This time of year … weather is such a dominating factor for anybody out on the road, especially in trucking," she said. "We're prepared and will do the best we can to make sure we can deliver the products that everybody needs."