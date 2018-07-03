Temple's Sporting Goods, a downtown Moline fixture since 1928, is moving to Bettendorf.
The longtime sporting goods store, opened 90 years ago by Guy E. Temple, will shift operations to the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, also known as the BettPlex. The $40 million complex opened in April.
An employee with Adcraft, the Clinton-based parent company of Temple's, confirmed the move Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to discuss the move.
She said everything from the Moline store, located at 1524 6th Ave., will be housed in the Clinton Adcraft outlet, then moved in the fall to the new location.
Adcraft, which began operations in 1974, is owned by Dan and Colin Sullivan, who purchased Temple's in October 2014 from Moline's Robert "Bob'' Norton.
Norton has served Temple's/Adcraft for nearly 50 years and was the company's fifth owner, following in the business footsteps of William Gustafson, Wilbert "Wib'' Peterson, Harry Pearson and company founder Guy E. Temple.