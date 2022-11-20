Thanksgiving to cost 20% more this year, inflation not the only thing to blame

Inflation is on the menu this Thanksgiving.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, a dinner for 10 will have an average cost of $64.05. Compared with last year, this is a 20% increase from the average of $53.31.

Prices are up on nearly all ingredients, including the main event. On average, turkey costs have jumped $1.81 per pound. Dan Haskins, co-owner of Cattlemen's Meat Market in East Moline, said he's seen this problem, too. But, inflation is not the one to blame, he said. The avian flu is.

"All the big birds were shorted," he said.

The CDC estimated since early this year, more than 49 million birds in 46 states died as as result of the virus or have been killed because of exposure. In 2015, a bird flu outbreak dominated headlines when an estimated 50.5 million birds in 21 states were affected. 2022 numbers are slowly creeping their way up to breaking that record. The CDC said there was a low risk to the general public, but consumers are encouraged to take preventive measures around infected or potentially infected poultry.

Generally, Haskins purchases 150 turkeys a year, ranging in size from 10 to 26 pounds. This year, the biggest birds he could get were 20 pounds. Anyone who is able to find a larger turkey is probably getting a frozen one from last year, he said.

The shortage is affecting big business as well. Thursday, Haskins said he turned down half-a-dozen callers who were looking for the Thanksgiving staple at the last minute.

"I have gotten a lot of calls on turkeys, and they say they can't find them in the grocery store," he said. "Normally, you would not think a week from Thanksgiving you would have to worry about getting a bird."

Typically, he places his order the first week of October to have enough for the holiday season. But, of the 150 he ordered, only about 70 came in, and they are smaller than normal. To make up for it, people are purchasing two smaller turkeys, but Haskins has only so many of those on hand. He ran out last week, which is atypical, he said.

"Now, I'm getting calls about hams," he said.

The prices on those are up about 15%, he estimated. Other ingredients like milk, eggs and potatoes have seen a steep increase in price as well. Farm Bureau economist Roger Cryan said there were a couple of reasons that could be happening.

“Other contributing factors to the increased cost for the meal include supply-chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine,” he said. “The higher retail turkey cost at the grocery store can also be attributed to a slightly smaller flock this year, increased feed costs and lighter processing weights.”

For those opting not to cook, a list of restaurants open in the Quad-Cities on Thanksgiving Day can be found on the Visit Quad Cities website.