The Attic has grand opening, ribbon cutting

Development Association of Rock Island, along with the city of Rock Island, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of The Attic on Friday, Oct. 1.
The Attic is located at 323 18th St., Rock Island. The discount retail store offers overstock, liquidated, discontinued and returned items from online auctions offered at 30%-60% off retail prices. Owner Joe Schulte has been selling online on Amazon and eBay for the past three years and the business took off during COVID.
