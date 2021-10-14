 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Deere strike: From the picket line
0 Comments
topical alert top story

The Deere strike: From the picket line

  • Updated
  • 0

Statement from Deere & Co. Thursday morning:

"John Deere is committed to a favorable outcome for everyone involved. John Deere is determined to reach an agreement with the UAW that would put every employee in a better economic position and continue to make them the highest paid employees in the agriculture and construction industries.

"In response to news of the UAW's strike, we have activated our Customer Service Continuation (CSC) Plan. As part of John Deere’s CSC plan, employees and others will be entering our factories daily to keep our operations running. Our immediate concern is meeting the needs of our customers, who work in time-sensitive and critical industries such as agriculture and construction. By supporting our customers, the CSC Plan also protects the livelihoods of others who rely on us, including employees, dealers, suppliers, and communities."

UAW strike of Deere & Co. begins early Thursday. Picketers gather outside the Deere & Co. plant in Milan.
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas prices continue to rise as global energy crisis shows no signs of slowing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News