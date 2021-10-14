The Deere strike: From the picket line

More UAW members picket outside Deere properties on River Drive, Moline pic.twitter.com/LVtzZbYjI2— Barb Ickes (@Barb_Ickes) October 14, 2021
Less traffic running along the entrance in Milan than Davenport. But workers are still in high spirits, talking amongst themselves while holding signs. pic.twitter.com/OlDfven5t0— Cara Smith (@cara_smitt) October 14, 2021
On location at the Milan plant. A crowd of over 20 workers are gathered outside the Deere plant entrance. They were instructed not to talk to the media but welcomed me to take pictures and video. pic.twitter.com/DYKGoiUNRr— Cara Smith (@cara_smitt) October 14, 2021
October 14, 2021
UAW picketers in East Moline getting lots of drive-by support pic.twitter.com/GXxjA1ZhNg— Barb Ickes (@Barb_Ickes) October 14, 2021
Family members of union workers walk to join the strike. pic.twitter.com/8ZQLz48mTb— Cara Smith (@cara_smitt) October 14, 2021
I’m leaving the Davenport plant now and heading over to the Milan plant. Updates to follow from that location.— Cara Smith (@cara_smitt) October 14, 2021
UAW strike near Deere, East Moline pic.twitter.com/dz4jDLCX1q— Barb Ickes (@Barb_Ickes) October 14, 2021
Many workers are joined by their spouses and children along the picket line. Some workers discuss paying bills without regular work pay.— Cara Smith (@cara_smitt) October 14, 2021
Workers boo scabs entering the Deere facility. pic.twitter.com/o8CFLmntoZ— Cara Smith (@cara_smitt) October 14, 2021
One Deere worker, who chose not to show his face for privacy reasons, wears a “modified” Local 281 shirt, with the Deere logo crossed out. pic.twitter.com/5lcF7QNmf0— Cara Smith (@cara_smitt) October 14, 2021
It’s slightly drizzling here as the sun comes up. But picketers are still in high spirits, playing music from a speaker while talking amongst themselves. pic.twitter.com/l7VKM3Ywri— Cara Smith (@cara_smitt) October 14, 2021
A truck coming out of the Deere entranced honked in solidarity with picketers. Workers are booing “scabs” that enter the Deere facility.— Cara Smith (@cara_smitt) October 14, 2021
A crowd of over 50 Deere works are holding “UAW on strike” signs outside of the main Deere entrance. Picketers were instructed not to talk to the media. The local 281 office had no comment. pic.twitter.com/2xNF5EryPW— Cara Smith (@cara_smitt) October 14, 2021
Multiple crowds line both sides of the road at John Deere’s Davenport plant. Cars passing by are honking in support of the picketers. pic.twitter.com/JyTGwnxbd0— Cara Smith (@cara_smitt) October 14, 2021
Statement from Deere & Co. Thursday morning:
"John Deere is committed to a favorable outcome for everyone involved. John Deere is determined to reach an agreement with the UAW that would put every employee in a better economic position and continue to make them the highest paid employees in the agriculture and construction industries.
"In response to news of the UAW's strike, we have activated our Customer Service Continuation (CSC) Plan. As part of John Deere’s CSC plan, employees and others will be entering our factories daily to keep our operations running. Our immediate concern is meeting the needs of our customers, who work in time-sensitive and critical industries such as agriculture and construction. By supporting our customers, the CSC Plan also protects the livelihoods of others who rely on us, including employees, dealers, suppliers, and communities."