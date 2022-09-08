'The first five years are critical:' Quad-City leaders discuss how lack of childcare affects business

Childcare is not only a concern for parents, but business leaders, too.

In 2019, Illinois and Iowa alone lost $3 billion in productivity revenue due to parents not being able to work because of a lack of childcare. The high cost of childcare is preventing workers from entering the force.

Roughly 80% of parents said they were likely to leave a job if better childcare was offered at a different job. For every $1 invested in childcare, $9 is returned to the economy.

Sheri Penny with the Iowa Women's Foundation said there is a shortfall of 300,000 childcare openings state wide. In Scott County, there is a shortfall of 19,000 childcare openings. That translates to one opening for every three children needing care.

"Iowa is currently one of the most expensive states in which to raise a child," she said. "Many Iowa families are not able to afford childcare."

An average two-parent Iowa family spends 11.9% of its income on childcare, she said. A single-parent family in Iowa spends about 40% on childcare. Nationally, 7% is considered an affordable rate.

The Economic Policy Institute reported the average cost of infant care in Illinois is $13,802, or 20% of the annual household income. The average cost for one year at an in-state public college is only $168 more.

In Iowa, the average cost of infant care is $10,378, or 15.3% of a families income. Still, that is $1,612 more per year than what it would cost to send the child to a public college in-state.

Penny said this is the reason parents are not returning to the workforce. Furthermore, the average wage for a childcare teacher is $22,000 a year — one of the lowest paid professions in the state.

"We typically pay people more to flip hamburgers than we do to take care of our children," she said.

In the Quad-Cities alone, there are approximately 20,000 children younger than age five. Rene Gellerman, CEO of United Way Quad Cities, said children who attend preschool are twice as likely to succeed in Kindergarten and 65% more likely to go to college.

"The first five years are critical to the workforce," she said.

According to Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral data, the number of childcare programs from 2011 to 2021 had dropped 56%. The number of centers that accept DHS child care assistance has dropped 60%.

Thursday morning business leaders gathered at the Centre Station in Moline to discuss the crisis of childcare in the area. The forum was hosted by Q2030, a regional action plan group that aims to improve the way of life in the Quad Cities by 2030.

Executive Director Kate Jennings said childcare is not the only current workforce issue. Providing quality care is also a concern. The round table on Thursday was designed to jump start the conversation around childcare and why its crucial for business success.

"We really wanted to poll the community and focus on the business community coming together to illustrate why it was important for them to be involved in the discussion," she said. "I think investing in childcare for businesses and having family-friendly practices is a win-win.

Jennings said those participating Thursday were of mostly two mindsets: employers who have talked to their employees and know childcare is a problem, and those who did not realize it was a reason jobs were not being filled.

During the forum, Gellerman said a childcare crisis is brewing — and its been happening for decades. In 1950, 12% of mothers with children younger than five were working. In 2019, 61% of mothers were working.

"That's a huge 400% shift with no equivalent shift to public policy or attitudes," she said. "All the while, childcare worker wages have stagnated, their schedules are unpredictable, there's more regulations on providers and education is becoming increasingly important for our kids."

According to the Pew Research Center, childcare is among the top five reasons employers cannot retain workers. Ready National Illinois is a non-profit that works to find solutions to workforce problems.

Deputy Director Kate Buchanan said Thursday businesses from every sector rely on childcare in order to maintain their workforce. Pre-pandemic in Illinois, the lack of childcare for infants and toddlers alone cost families $1.6 billion and employers $559 million.

Post-pandemic, Buchanan said roughly 60% of parents who quit their jobs said it was due to lack of childcare. As a result, there are 1 million fewer women in the workforce.

Less childcare programs means less children ready for school. Buchanan said in 2019, three in every 10 students were prepared to enter Kindergarten.

"High quality early childhood programs set them on a trajectory for academic success, career success and provide that foundation for the future," she said.

But, the solution is not a simple one. Buchanan said the solution is not attainable by the business community alone.

"The childcare crisis is too big for any one entity to handle alone," she said.

One reason is because some companies are not aware how big of a problem this is. Childcare is not typically named as a reason someone does not take a job, Jennings said. Instead, parents do not apply because the company is not a good fit.

"We were hoping by illustrating these statistics ... It would open up the businesses to thinking about childcare as a solution they should be considering," she said.