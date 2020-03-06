The old Oscar Mayer is being torn down. Demolition could start within weeks.

Demolition of the old Kraft Heinz/Oscar Mayer plant on West River Drive is scheduled to begin by March 23.
The structure, built around 1912, has been idle since the fall of 2018, when Kraft Heinz ended operations there. An agreement with Davenport stipulated demolition had to begin within 18 months of the facility's closure.
Per that agreement, demolition must begin March 23, said Susanne Knutsen, economic development manager for the City of Davenport. Demolition will start as soon as Kraft Heinz pulls a permit from the city.
You have free articles remaining.
“They’re not allowed to implode the building—they have to take it down piece-by-piece,” Knutsen said. “I think they’re very motivated to get it done.”
The structure, which straddles W. River Drive and Marquette Street, has been a fixture of the riverfront industrial area for over a century. The building will be demolished by a private contractor. Future plans for the site have not been announced.
“It’s such a massive structure,” Knutsen said. “It’ll be a different look.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.