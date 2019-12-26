The Ridge opens on Utica Ridge Road

A bar called The Ridge has opened in a new strip mall at 4750 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport, featuring 20 tap beers, cocktails, mocktails and wine.
The owners are Johnna and Austin Chesney, who opened — and continue to operate — the Public House bar at 5260 Northwest Boulevard in northwest Davenport. They've been at that location for four years.
The new bar that advertises itself as a "social drinkery" is in a building constructed for four other businesses. A sign on one of the storefronts says LV nail bar and spa is coming soon.
The bar is off of Utica at Commerce Boulevard, which is also the entrance for Staybridge Suites.