The Week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS

AG reports on clergy abuse

Citing “overwhelming” incidents of abuse and “extensive” cover-up that spanned decades, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller issued a report detailing 50 complaints his office received about allegations of sexual impropriety by Catholic clergy, non-clergy or spiritual leaders — including 17 victims who had not previously come forward to report abuse to authorities. The report concluded the Catholic Church in Iowa has had a “long, painful history of abuse by priests and a cover-up by officials” but has taken steps recently to implement reforms and respond to victims. None of the complaints involving Catholic clergy fall within the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution, the report said.

Abortion ruling: A district court judge blocked a law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds last year that requires a 24-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion, marking another setback for attempts by the governor and Republican lawmakers to enact more abortion restrictions.

Split ruling: The Iowa Supreme Court upheld part of Waterloo’s “ban the box” ordinance, which was designed to prohibit employers from considering criminal records early in the hiring process. The high court also struck down portions of the ordinance.