The Week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS

State pares back COVID data reporting

Starting this week, Iowa public health officials will update COVID-19 data in the state on a weekly basis, as opposed to the current method of several times a day. This change and other adjustments to the reporting process will be implemented in the weeks ahead of the state’s plan to transition COVID-19 reporting to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website and decommission Iowa’s public-facing coronavirus website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, by late summer. State officials had been detailing positive cases, hospitalizations, long-term care facility outbreaks, deaths and other key metrics to measure the course of the pandemic in Iowa. Data on long-term outbreaks, serology, occupation data, underlying health conditions and Test Iowa assessments will be removed from the live website.