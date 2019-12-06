There's a shortage of flower marijuana in Illinois. It may not be widely available for recreational users for months.

There's a shortage of flower marijuana in Illinois. That's because the number of medical marijuana patients has nearly doubled this year, and are using up a limited supply. For Nature’s Treatment of Illinois in Milan, that means recreational users are unlikely to find flower marijuana at its store for months.
Pot users, ages 21 and up, will only be able to purchase edibles and vaping cartridges when recreational marijuana is legalized Jan. 1, said Shannon Ballegeer, NTI’s manager.
There are 94,373 residents with medical cards, as of Dec. 4, 2019, up from 49,366 on Dec. 11, 2018, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The biggest spike came in August, after Gov. JB Pritzker Ballegeer signed a law to add chronic pain as a qualifying condition for a medical card. The launch of the opioid alternative program also increased numbers this year.
Social media theories say supply is being hoarded so it's available for the recreational market. That's not the case, Ballegeer said.
Marijuana cultivators are “working off the original space they had set up for their cultivation. They’re producing everything they can as fast as they can,” she said. “We order from the cultivators just like the patients do. There’s no holding back for recreational because there’s no benefit to us or the cultivators for holding back.”
Cultivators, such as Green Thumb Industries in Rock Island, have been working to expand this year, but construction and the growing process takes time, Ballegeer said.
Limited supply and increased demand means Ballegeer hasn’t been able to buy as much flower from cultivators as she'd like. In turn, patients can’t buy as much as they are used to purchasing.
Medical patients are upset, because “a lot of people have been using these products for years to treat the symptoms of their conditions and then they can’t get their product," Ballegeer said.
Edibles and cartridges for vaping are available for medical patients.
“For the people that are smoking … edibles don’t have the same exact effect as smoking,” Ballegeer said. Patients “know how it works and, on top of that with all the vape issues going around nationwide, a lot of people don’t trust cartridges right now.”
That concern has sent vape patients back to flower, too.
Green Thumb Industries, which operates a cultivation center in Rock Island, received its state license for recreational growing operations in recent weeks. A GTI representative said the space had nearly doubled and jobs have been added, but declined to provide specifics.
"We expect there could be limited, intermittent product availability," GTI said in a statement Friday morning.
"We are doing everything we can to mitigate product availability and patient access issues to help make the rollout as smooth as possible, including increasing production at our wholesale facilities in Rock Island and Ogelsby; increasing wholesale and retail staff; expanding our retail stores; and adding more hours and points of sale at our retail locations.”
“We have been serving medical cannabis patients since 2015 and will continue to advocate for them.”
This is a developing story.