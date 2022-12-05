There's no place like home: Quad-Citians leave to explore, 'boomerang' back to live

When absence makes the heart grow fonder, the cure is going home.

Many young people leave their hometowns when they become of age, and many return after experimenting elsewhere. The trend is not specific to one area of the country.

But related studies do identify trends.

For instance, Migrationpatterns.org studied adults from childhood until age 26. The results showed 64% of young adults in the Quad-City region stayed where they grew up.

Of the 17% that moved to areas in adjoining states, Chicago, Iowa City and Des Moines were the top three destinations.

An additional 18% of those studied moved greater distances, with Denver, Minneapolis and Los Angeles among the sought-after destinations.

A study by Harvard University and the US Census Bureau showed that nearly 60% of young adults live within 60 miles of where they grew up, and nearly 80% live within 100 miles.

Patrick Sisson, a senior reporter for Curbed.com, has nicknamed this population 'boomerangs.' While leaving home then coming back has long been a well-studied pattern among young adults, the return rate has increased over the past decade.

Chief among the motivations is money, especially during inflationary worries.

Millennials make up the largest share of home buyers — 43% — according to the National Association of Realtors. The percentage could benefit Davenport in particular, which was named the top city in the Midwest for Millennial home buyers by financial adviser Motley Fool.

The ranking noted Davenport had the lowest median home price of the 10 cities ranked and "excellent recreational and cultural amenities," including music festivals, public parks and miles of recreational trails.

Plus, the city has lower-than-average health care and child care costs.

Davenport's median home price is $152,300, according to the report. The average car insurance and home insurance premium was similar to other cities ranked. Other Iowa cities that made the list were Cedar Rapids (No. 4, median home price of $182,800) and Des Moines (No. 6, $258,200).

Children are another big motivator to send transplants packing for home.

The US News and World Report ranked Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf the third-best school in the state of Iowa, and the best in the Quad-Cities metro area.

With total enrollment just more than 1,500, Pleasant Valley has a graduation rate of 96%. Above it on the list are Decorah High School and West Senior High School in Iowa City.

Jobs and career opportunities also drive hometown returns.

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce released second quarter results this fall that indicated a 4.7% increase in jobs over the first quarter.

"The good news is a lot of it is in professional business services," said the University of Illinois at Springfield's Dr. Kenneth Kriz, who wrote the report. "It's encouraging to see the job gains be in the types of industry that are so important to the area."

According to census data, the Iowa Quad-Cities has grown in the last decade. Bettendorf’s population grew the most, by 17.7% over the past 10 years, outpacing the growth percentages of Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa.

Bettendorf’s population increased from 33,217 in 2010 to 39,102 people in 2020.

In 2020, Davenport's population was 101,724, topping 100,000 people for the first time in a decennial census since 1980, when the population was 103,264. The 1980 count was the first time Davenport's population topped six figures.

Combined, Bettendorf and Davenport have added 7,924 people to the Quad-Cities' population since 2010. In Illinois, Rock Island and Moline’s populations dropped by 4.89% and 1.145% respectively since 2010, driving Rock Island County’s 1.95% population decline.

That decline outpaced the statewide average population decline of 0.14%.

East Moline and Silvis, meanwhile, added to their populations since the last census. Silvis counted 8,003 people in 2020, an increase of 524 people or 7%. East Moline, with 21,374 people in 2020, grew by 72 people or 0.33%.

A multitude of factors contribute to population increases and decreases, studies and reports show.

For a handful of Quad-Citians whose hearts grew fonder for the area after leaving, their reasons also vary.

Each of their stories begin in different cities but have one common theme: Coming home to the Quad-Cities was the cure.