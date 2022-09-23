This is what you need to know about the federal interest rate increase

With inflation rising, the federal interest rate is going along with it.

Wednesday a 0.75% increase was announced, putting the federal interest rate in the 3-3.25% range. This third consecutive hike by 0.75 points makes the rate the highest its been since the 80s. This move could cause consumers to tighten their purse strings — and that's exactly what the federal reserve wants to happen.

The federal funds rate, also known as the overnight rate, is what is directly impacted, said Southern Illinois University economics professor Kevin Sylvester. If banks need more cash or funding, they borrow it from other banks virtually overnight. Like any other loan, an interest rate applies. In this case, its the federal interest rate. In turn, the federal reserve uses this as a signal of what it's looking to do.

"Basically what it was saying is we're going to take the supply of funding out of the economy until we see this go up 0.75%," said Sylvester.

Northwest Bank & Trust CEO Joe Slavens said as far back as 2008, the federal government was pushing money into the economy. Those funds lingered, and during the pandemic, the government doubled down and sent out more funding. Slavens said because of these actions, banks have a lot of money available for lending, which means consumer rates will not be increasing by 0.75.

In the Quad-Cities, the marketplace is highly competitive- one of the most competitive in the country, he said. While most banks try to compete with a handful of others, banks and lenders in the Quad-Cities region have competition from 30-50 different kinds of businesses, which helps keeps rates low.

"The reality is, we are way above average and that's very good for the consumer," he said.

Slavens said the move by the federal reserve to increase the rate effects short-term rates primarily. Long-term rates, like mortgages will have an indirect effect because they are on a national market.

"We're going to continue to see rates creep up as liquidity gets absorbed, but ultimately the reason they're going to come up is because of the alternate investments the bank can make," he said.

The federal reserve does not control other interest rates, but many of them are tied to what the federal reserve is doing. This increase does not mean an automatic increase of 0.75% on other loans, like a mortgage or car, but it will impact them.

Sylvester said the reason the rate was raised is because there is more demand than supply. With this driving inflation through the roof, the federal reserve is looking for a way to slow it down.

"As you have a lot of demand chasing too few goods, that puts upward pressure on prices," he said.

In effect, this will lead to higher inflation. By raising the interest rates, this will inevitably slow the spending and relieve some of the pressure on the economy, Sylvester said. But, the "$64 million question" is can the reserve get inflation down without slowing down the economy so severely it leads to a recession.

Sylvester said the federal reserve is looking for a "Goldilocks policy" but this is a tightrope its walked before. This latest increase is the fifth this year. The first two were at 0.25%, which is normal, he said. The last three mega increases have been catching headiness because "it's a normal thing to raise (the federal interest rate). Just not by this much."

"We're living with high inflation, so the federal reserve believes they need to be more aggressive to get it back down," he said.

In a historical context, the speed at which the rates have increased is unusual, but this is not uncharted territory. In fact, the European Central Bank has raised its rate as well to continue fighting inflation.

"Over the last decade, interest rates are certainly higher now than they have been, but if you go back the last 40 years or so, interest rates have been higher," he said.