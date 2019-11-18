Deere & Co. has recently recalled the John Deere 4044R, 4052R and 4066R compact utility tractors.
The three utility tractors were part of a recall alert issued Oct. 31 by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
“Front cab support bolts that were torqued improperly during manufacturing can fail during a rollover, posing a crushing injury hazard to the operator,” the agency listed as the hazard that led to the recall.
It was estimated there are about 5,700 of these types of compact utility tractors that were sold as well as about 1,650 in Canada.
The serial number for the vehicles in the recall begins with 1LV and ends with a six-digit number that falls within the following ranges:
* 4044R 400284 - 401619
* 4052R 400381 - 403424
* 4066R 401588 - 407220
Consumers can contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The three types of compact utility tractors were sold nationwide from October 2016 through September 2019 for between $40,000 and $50,000.
The federal agency that issued the recall said there were no known injuries associated with the recall.