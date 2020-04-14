Three more Arconic Davenport workers test positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three more employees at Arconic’s Davenport Works have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

Two, confirmed to have the new coronavirus on Saturday, had not been to work for 10 days. The third person, confirmed on Tuesday, had not been to work for seven to eight days, an Arconic official said.

Three employees were confirmed to have COVID-19 last week, bringing the total number of Arconic workers with coronavirus to six.

Arconic is deemed an essential business and continues to operate. It employs nearly 2,500 people.

“All notifications are taken seriously, and protocols are in place to manage these situations and evaluate any exposures that may have occurred when the infected individual was last on premises,” an Arconic statement said.

“As a precaution, co-workers who were in close contact will remain home to self-quarantine consistent with our protocols. We continue to maintain heightened hygiene measures, increased social distancing, and working remotely when possible, as recommended by relevant health authorities.”