Three more Arconic Davenport workers test positive for COVID-19

Three more employees at Arconic’s Davenport Works have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.
Two, confirmed to have the new coronavirus on Saturday, had not been to work for 10 days. The third person, confirmed on Tuesday, had not been to work for seven to eight days, an Arconic official said.
Three employees were confirmed to have COVID-19 last week, bringing the total number of Arconic workers with coronavirus to six.
Arconic is deemed an essential business and continues to operate. It employs nearly 2,500 people.
“All notifications are taken seriously, and protocols are in place to manage these situations and evaluate any exposures that may have occurred when the infected individual was last on premises,” an Arconic statement said.
“As a precaution, co-workers who were in close contact will remain home to self-quarantine consistent with our protocols. We continue to maintain heightened hygiene measures, increased social distancing, and working remotely when possible, as recommended by relevant health authorities.”
Starting next week, some Davenport workers will participate in a voluntary two-week furlough, April 20 to May 3, for certain parts of the plant. Those workers who voluntarily go on furlough for the two weeks are encouraged to file for state unemployment, according to a union flyer.
That is in addition to steps taken by Arconic, announced last week, in cutting 10% of its salaried workforce through a restructuring plan, pay cuts of 30% for Timothy Myers, chief executive officer, and its Board of Directors’ annual cash retainer. Senior-level management will incur a 20% salary reduction and all other salaried employees will incur a 10% salary reduction.
The 401k match program will be suspended for salaried employees, and plants in Tennessee and New York have been idled. Those actions create an estimated saving of about $200 million.
This is just two weeks after the split of Arconic Inc. into separate companies of Arconic Corp., the global rolled products aluminum arm, and Howmet Aerospace, the defense and aerospace company.
Howmet co-CEO John Plant, formerly CEO of Arconic Inc., was among company officials who hosted an earnings call Tuesday afternoon on the fiscal first quarter of Arconic Inc. that ended March 31. The full fiscal picture will be known next month from the final quarter of the companies operating together.
Financial data released Tuesday showed an expected revenue of about $3.2 billion in the quarter, down about 9% year-over-year, and net income was slated between $205 million to $215 million, compared to $187 million in first quarter 2019.
The 9% decline in expected revenue is due to disruptions in the commercial transportation, automotive and aerospace markets driven by COVID-19 and 737 MAX production declines, Howmet said in a news release.
Howmet has also withdrawn its 2020 fiscal guidance, which had been laid out nearly two months ago at its investor day presentation due to the uncertainty of what COVID-19’s impact will be on customers and operations.
