Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley is gearing up for three days of golfing, food and prizes at its 14th annual Putt-A-Round .
Registration now is open for Putt-A-Round, which will be Wednesday, Jan. 30 through Friday, Feb. 1 at the Davenport RiverCenter. Seven shifts will be available over the three days for players, who will putt on 24 indoor mini-golf holes — sponsored and designed by local businesses and organization.
Festivities also will include a cash bar and appetizers provided by more than 20 area restaurants, food markets and pubs.
In addition, players can participate in a "Pressure Putt" contest for prizes and buy raffle packs to support Big Brothers Big Sisters. A special raffle will award the use of an RV for a 12-hour road trip for 14 people to events up to three hours away from the Quad-Cities such as tailgating or touring area wineries or micro-brews. The package also includes dinner.
Those who register by Jan. 18 also will be eligible to win a Lexus Get-Away to Kansas City, Missouri, with a two-night hotel stay, dinner gift certificates, four KC Royals tickets and a free tank of gas.
All proceeds go to support one-to-one mentoring at Big Brothers Big Sisters. The event typically nets about $70,000. Big Brothers Big Sisters believes all children have potential and that having an adult mentor can ignite that potential. January is National Mentoring Month.
"We reach more than 1,500 people during our three days and this not only helps to raise needed funds, but it also helps to inform people about the need we have for volunteers," said Kayla Kiesey, events director.
Big Brothers Big Sisters needs a few hundred new volunteers to become "Bigs" to match with the "Littles" on a waiting list.
Presenting sponsors of Putt-A-Round are Wells Fargo and the Quad-City Area Realtor Association.
To register a team of four for $100 ($25 for an individual), go to www.puttaround.org. For more information, contact Ally at 563-323-8006.
