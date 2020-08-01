Trains, Planes & Automobiles event canceled, but Cruise the Canal will go on

“The Hennepin Canal State Parkway has never been more popular than it has been in 2020 with the pandemic limiting travel and people looking for something to do closer to home,” he added. “Our 2019 tours were very popular and we are happy to expand our tour offerings in 2020 to accommodate more tourists.”

He explained that a major component of obtaining approval for the events from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources amid the COVID-19 pandemic was detailing how many people are on each tour and that the event maintains a safe environment for guests.

A total of two people will be allowed in each golf cart — the driver and one guest.

Sullivan said, “The carts will be cleaned and sanitized between tours, no food will be offered, so eat your breakfast or lunch before you arrive, and how each tour can have a maximum of 34 people including volunteers — well below the 50-person threshold outlined in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois reopening plan. Guests will be encouraged to wear face masks.”