A new trampoline park has bounced its way into Davenport.
From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Altitude Trampoline Park will hold a grand opening party at its location at 4800 Elmore Ave., Davenport. The event will include local vendors, food trucks, activities for kids and a chance to test out the new trampoline park.
The park features 35,000-square feet of indoor jumping space, to accommodate all ages and group sizes, plus activities such as dodgeball, fitness classes, birthday parties and other events. The facility, which resembles Altitude's original location in Texas, also includes a cardio wall, battle beam, dunk lanes and a main court, according to a news release.
"Altitude sets the standard in trampoline family entertainment," President Curt Skallerup said in a news release. "We are the leader in customer service, cleanliness, safety, and in growth potential as we support all our franchise parks from every angle."
Altitude was founded in 2012 and now has locations across the world. The company expects to open its 100th location this year, according to the news release.
For more information, visit Altitude Trampoline Park's website.
—Sarah Ritter