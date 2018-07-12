It may be mid-summer, but there's still plenty of spring left at a new trampoline park in Milan.
Elevate Trampoline Park, based in Arizona, will open its newest indoor trampoline park Friday at 1920 1st Ave. East, Milan. The 25,000-square foot facility includes a main open trampoline court, dodgeball arena, zip line, warp wall, slam dunk basketball, foam pits, ninja course, rock walls, kiddie areas, snack bar and more, according to a news release.
"Our first trampoline park in Illinois opened a year ago in Peoria and the response has been electrifying," General Manager Liz Wilson said. "Thousands of families from the area are enjoying this new way to have fun and stay active. With the opening of Elevate Trampoline Park in Milan, we will provide families in Milan and surrounding communities with one of the newest and most popular entertainment options in the market."
She said the park will offer special jump times for parents and toddlers, adult fitness classes, black out nights for teens, family nights, youth group nights, ninja training courses and other events.
Elevate Trampoline Park will hire more than 50 employees in Milan, according to the news release.
For more information, visit the website.
— Sarah Ritter