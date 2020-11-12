Trends: COVID-19 canceled your party? This DeWitt business will deliver 'yard cards' instead

Heather Perez had to confront the same challenged faced by many parents in April.
The COVID-19 pandemic did more than create a run on toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Schools were closed. Kids were sent home. Sports and activities were shelved. Graduation ceremonies were canceled.
"It was graduation and my daughter Carmen's 18th birthday," Perez said. "I had to find something special for her. Graduation was already canceled. I just wanted to find something, one thing, to be really special and just for her.
Perez found yard cards. And the 48-year-old single mom found a second job.
Perez explained.
"Yard cards are letters and other images stuck in the ground to spell out messages like 'Happy Birthday' or 'Happy Anniversary.' You can use other cutouts — of balloons, for example — to make personalized messages," she said. "I went on the internet and bought what I wanted to use for Heather. And it was so much fun putting it all together, keeping it a secret, and then seeing her face when she saw the message."
As Perez started to take down her daughter's yard cards, she had an idea.
"At first I thought, 'I wonder if anyone would want to rent some this stuff for a loved one or friend.' It would be a shame to just throw the yard signs away," Perez said. "It was graduation time. I just posted the yard cards on Facebook and it just took off."
Driven by social media, word-of-mouth, and her name and phone number on her yard cards, Perez said she was surprised by how many people were interested in the front-yard messages.
Perez started making her own designs in her garage. She ordered other decorations wholesale.
"I just made a decision to do this as a second job," said Perez, who lives in DeWitt and works in Silvis as health care administrator. "It is fun. Honestly, it's a second job but it's the perfect kind of second job because it's fun and I really like all aspects of it — from designing the messages to sneaking into yards to surprise someone with a message."
Perez said in a time when contact can be dangerous, yard cards offer people a chance to connect in a personal way and maintain physical distance.
Perez isn't the first or only yard card business in the Q-C ares. Sign Gypsies and Card My Yard are active in the business. Sign Gypsies is a franchise locally owned by Heather Del Vecchio. Card My Yard is a locally owned franchise.
Perez said she isn't hyper-competitive about her second job. Part of the reward, she said, is helping people connect in a time of COVID-19. She said her other motivation is deeply personal.
"My daughter was really surprised and really loved her yard cards," Perez said. "And when I started talking about starting a business, she really encouraged me.
"I could tell she was proud of me for following through and starting this business. She bought me a mug that said 'Boss Mom' on it and really means the world to me. I'm not going to get rich doing yard cards. That's fine. But I'm staying active, enjoying myself, and maybe helping people reach out to each other.
"A lot of things have changed. But we still need to tell each other the important stuff. This is just a way to do that."
