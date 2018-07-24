Try 1 month for 99¢

MOLINE — Moline's former Sam's Club store never looked so empty.

Tuesday's online auction by Crossbid.com of the 136,000-square-foot store at 6600 44th Ave., Moline sought new homes for shelving, coolers, vehicle servicing equipment, stainless steel restaurant equipment, store fixtures and office equipment.

Buyers have until Aug. 9 to remove the items.

The Moline store opened Aug. 21, 2014. On Jan. 11, it was among some 60 Sam's Clubs stores listed as being closed. On its final day, Jan. 26, it had 155 workers.

The city has announced no plans for the structure, currently owned by the Sam’s Club Real Estate Division. Retail Strategies, a retail recruitment firm, continues to communicate with both the city and Sam’s Club about possible uses for the structure.

Among Tuesday's auction items were tables, chairs, two dozen fire extinguishers, 18 four-person cafeteria benches, 25 bread carts, 20 sinks, more than 40 flatbed carts and more than 80 trash cans. There also were lockers, an ice cream machine, mini refrigerators, Bluetooth speakers, heaters, microwave ovens and assorted electronics.

