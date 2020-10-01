Twin River Worldwide Holdings to buy Jumer’s Casino & Hotel

Delaware North, a global hospitality company with a portfolio of casinos and gaming venues, announced Thursday it has signed an agreement to sell Jumer’s Casino & Hotel in Rock Island to Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

The sale, which is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021, is subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Illinois Gaming Board.

Twin River is a licensed casino operator in various jurisdictions, owning and managing nine casinos in five states: Rhode Island, Mississippi, Delaware, Missouri and Colorado.

Jumer’s features more than 870 slots and 25 table games, as well as a live poker room, high-limit slot area and a VIP lounge. Amenities include a 205-room hotel with an indoor pool and fitness center, events center with meeting rooms for up to 600 people, four restaurants, a sports bar, aqua driving range and lakeside fire pit.

The casino began operation in 1992 in downtown Rock Island as one of the first riverboat casino operations in Illinois. In 2008, Jumer’s constructed the current casino complex at the intersection of I-280 and Illinois 92, and Delaware North acquired it from the Jumer family in 2011.