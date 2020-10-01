Twin River Worldwide Holdings to buy Jumer’s Casino & Hotel

Delaware North, a global hospitality company with a portfolio of casinos and gaming venues, announced Thursday it has signed an agreement to sell Jumer’s Casino & Hotel in Rock Island to Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.
The sale, which is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021, is subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Illinois Gaming Board.
Twin River is a licensed casino operator in various jurisdictions, owning and managing nine casinos in five states: Rhode Island, Mississippi, Delaware, Missouri and Colorado.
Jumer’s features more than 870 slots and 25 table games, as well as a live poker room, high-limit slot area and a VIP lounge. Amenities include a 205-room hotel with an indoor pool and fitness center, events center with meeting rooms for up to 600 people, four restaurants, a sports bar, aqua driving range and lakeside fire pit.
Support Local Journalism
The casino began operation in 1992 in downtown Rock Island as one of the first riverboat casino operations in Illinois. In 2008, Jumer’s constructed the current casino complex at the intersection of I-280 and Illinois 92, and Delaware North acquired it from the Jumer family in 2011.
Jumer’s employs more than 400 people (pre-pandemic) and contributes to the local economy as an entertainment and hospitality destination drawing guests from throughout the Midwest. It has generated millions of dollars for local and state governments and is a major contributor to the community by supporting charitable organizations, including through employee volunteerism. In 2012 Jumer’s was honored “Business Citizen of the Year” by the Rock Island City Council.
“We’re very proud of our ownership and operation of Jumer’s and what Delaware North has done to contribute to and be an important part of the community here,” said Brian Hansberry, president of Delaware North’s gaming business.
Hansberry said it was difficult for Delaware North to consider selling Jumer’s but that the company is focused on several new casino projects, including operating the proposed Southland Live Casino in Calumet City, Ill., if that casino is granted a license by the Illinois Gaming Board. Delaware North is also advising the Catawba Indian Nation on its North Carolina casino project.
Delaware North’s portfolio of regional gaming and entertainment destinations includes two in West Virginia, one in Arkansas, three in New York, one in Ohio, one in Australia, two card rooms in Florida and an OTB network in Arizona. Delaware North also owns and operates Gaming & Entertainment Management LLC (GEM), a route gaming operation in Illinois. Delaware North’s recent gaming acquisitions were Mardi Gras Casino & Resort in West Virginia in 2018 and Mindil Beach Casino Resort in Australia in 2019.
Quad-City Times
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.