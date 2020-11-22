Twin State Technical Services: Helping the QC grow with great technology

But first, she needed the correct code to start a new business. She went to Eastern Iowa Community College and took a class on how to start a business.

“I have vivid memories of sitting in that class. And I’ve often wondered about what happened to the other people from that class and their businesses. How did they end up?” Tinsman said.

Her timing was impeccable. She left IBM to get TSTS off the ground in 1992. Soon after, IBM shut down the Quad-Cities office and there was no looking back. She was off and running with her new business. So much so that her first three hires - Bob Voss, Geoff Lampe, and Eric Boyer - are all still with the company.

Great technology

Technology can be complicated but Tinsman sums up what her company does succinctly. “In a nutshell, we provide great technology to the Quad City region.

“Specifically, that means making sure there is a great experience with all the devices an employee has to use, straightening the path in how work is processed, and developing the website so it is delivering its message and products to its audience - and keeping it all running and rock-solid,” Tinsman said.