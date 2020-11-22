Twin State Technical Services: Helping the QC grow with great technology

Beth Tinsman, the founder and CEO of Twin State Technical Services, and her team have a wealth of experience to solve today’s technology problems as well as the challenges coming from over the horizon.
In Tinsman’s busy office overlooking the serene setting of Duck Creek Golf Course, there are some vestiges up on the bookshelf from her nearly 40 years in the technology business. A floppy disk, a diskette, and a mag tape are constant reminders that the only certainty in her business is change.
She graduated from Northwestern University in 1983 when jobs were scarce because the international and domestic economies were still struggling with a recession.
“It was really when there were no jobs. You could either go into insurance or technology,” Tinsman said.
At Northwestern she discovered her natural ability to master the intricacies of the emerging technologies after she started taking computer science classes. “They were intriguingly easy for me, and I enjoyed doing it,” Tinsman said.
After Northwestern she chose a technology path for her career and ended up working 12 years for IBM. Her experience with IBM taught her there was a place in the marketplace for a business like Twin State Technical Services.
Starting her own business was a leap of faith in her instincts about the future and how she could help local businesses succeed with the right technology to build their enterprise.
But first, she needed the correct code to start a new business. She went to Eastern Iowa Community College and took a class on how to start a business.
“I have vivid memories of sitting in that class. And I’ve often wondered about what happened to the other people from that class and their businesses. How did they end up?” Tinsman said.
Her timing was impeccable. She left IBM to get TSTS off the ground in 1992. Soon after, IBM shut down the Quad-Cities office and there was no looking back. She was off and running with her new business. So much so that her first three hires - Bob Voss, Geoff Lampe, and Eric Boyer - are all still with the company.
Great technology
Technology can be complicated but Tinsman sums up what her company does succinctly. “In a nutshell, we provide great technology to the Quad City region.
“Specifically, that means making sure there is a great experience with all the devices an employee has to use, straightening the path in how work is processed, and developing the website so it is delivering its message and products to its audience - and keeping it all running and rock-solid,” Tinsman said.
In the corner of Tinsman’s office there are two pairs of cross country skis ready and waiting for the snow to fall on the neighboring golf course. The skis seem emblematic of Tinsman’s core philosophy on how TSTS helps its clients succeed.
“Technology and its many and ever-changing options seem hard to access, and we make it easy, possible, and doable to solve business problems. We smooth the path.
“Matching up what people need to have accomplished to the available technology choices with a variety of alternatives, and making it work well, on time, and on budget is what we do,” Tinsman said.
TSTS is not a start-up anymore. It is a company that has grown from one person to 4 people to just under 50 employees serving around 350 area business and nonprofit organizations.
Award winning
They were honored as the QC Chamber of Commerce 2020 Business of the Year and in 2018 the Technology Association of Iowa gave its Catalyst Award to Beth, as an Iowa Top Ten Technology Leader.
“We have the knowledge, customer service, and experience to serve our clients,“ said Tinsman.
“We have a lot of experienced and talented people who are very responsive to handling clients’ needs quickly,” she added.
“90% of our employees have degrees in their field - computer science, visual arts, or programming. They are also special because our employees are good communicators with people outside of computer science and can translate the bridge of technology to fulfill the client’s needs,” Tinsman said.
Deep roots
TSTS community roots run deep in the Quad-Cities.
“More than a third of our employees have graduated from St. Ambrose University’s excellent program,” Tinsman said.
Twin State Technical Services also is a firm believer in giving back to the community.
“We love our nonprofits. The entire community thrives when they are strong. We give our time, provide pro bono and low-cost support, and donate to more than two dozen organizations such as the Child Abuse Council, JA, QC Arts, Café on Vine, Friendly House, Community Action, NAMI, and the many who do such good work helping others in our QCA,” Tinsman said.
Working for Twin State Technical Services is an uplifting experience with employees collaborating and supporting one another towards the principal goal of smoothing the technology path for their clients just like a pair of well-waxed skis on fresh snow.
Editor's Note: This article is a paid advertorial originally published in the Quad-City Times on November 22, 2020.
