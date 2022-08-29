Two Happy Joe's locations close the doors for good

For residents of Eldridge and Maquoketa, it'll be a little more difficult to

"put on a happy face'." Happy Joe's is closing the doors there.

On Facebook Monday afternoon, staff at the Maquoketa location confirmed the cause was lack of workers.

"Thank you to our customers for your continued support for so many years," said owner Jeannie Radtke. "We created a lot of smiles and happy memories. We will never forget them."

A separate announcement was made on the Happy Joe's Pizza Eldridge page, announcing that store was closing as well. All orders and deliveries will go through the W. 50th Street location in Davenport.

Earlier this month, the location on Rockingham Road in Davenport was closed, and all business, including the pizza ovens, were moved to the Locust Street location.

The first Happy Joe's opened in the Quad-Cities in the Village of East Davenport about 50 years ago. The building is now home to Lagomarcino's.