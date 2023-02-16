Tyson Foods is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its Joslin plant with a giant donation.

River Bend Food Bank will be receiving 40,000 pounds of protein — the equivalent of more than 160,000 meals — to help supply hunger relief.

“We strive to improve the quality of life for our team members, their families, and the communities where we operate, and hunger relief is an important way in which we give back,” said Jorge Guzman, Tyson Foods’ Joslin beef plant complex manager. “We’re grateful to have been a part of the Joslin community for 40 years and are extremely proud of current and former team members who have been an integral part of our Joslin operations and our commitment as a company to help feed the world.”

The donation will take place early on Feb. 17, according to a press release. Tyson and the food bank have partnered numerous times throughout the years to address hunger relief in the Joslin and Quad-Cities area. The protein donation will be available to all of the Food Bank’s pantry partners to distribute to the children and adults they serve.

“The high cost of food continues to force struggling families to make impossible choices between buying nutritious groceries and paying for other necessities,” said Nancy Renkes, president and CEO of River Bend Food Bank. “We are so grateful for this generous donation from Tyson that will help more people facing hunger access healthy protein options during a time of great need.”