Tyson workers in Joslin receive COVID-19 vaccinations

JOSLIN — Tyson Foods provided COVID-19 vaccinations for about 800 of its employees this weekend at its plant in Joslin.

Employees who were eligible under the locally established phases for vaccine distribution received their first vaccination dose Friday and Saturday. Vaccinations are voluntary but highly encouraged.

“Providing vaccine accessibility is a critical part of our ongoing commitment to put the health and safety of our team members first,” Amy Myrtue, complex HR manager at the Joslin facility, said in a news release. “We’ve had great interest from team members and hope this event will encourage even more of our employees to be vaccinated.”

Providing workers access to the vaccine is the latest in a series of measures Tyson Foods has taken to fight COVID-19, according to a news release. Since the spring of 2020, the company said it has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to transform its U.S. facilities with protective measures, from walk-through temperature scanners and workstation dividers to social-distance monitors and always-on testing, as well as provide additional pay and benefits. Tyson has also expanded its health services staff, added a chief medical officer and plans to pilot health clinics for employees and their families early this year.