Unemployment claims rise in Iowa
  • Updated
DES MOINES — The number of initial unemployment claims in Iowa filed between Dec. 13-19 was 7,645, an increase of 1,119 over last week’s adjusted numbers.

There were 7,013 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 632 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 38,318, an increase of 200 from the previous week. November through February are typically the months Iowa Workforce Development sees the most unemployment claims, driven by increased claims in construction, agriculture, landscaping and manufacturing due to seasonal layoffs.

For the week ending Dec. 19, almost 68.9% of claimants indicated their claims were not COVID-19 related, which is an increase from 58.3% the previous week.

The U.S. Department of Labor adjusted last week’s initial claim number to 6,526 (a decrease of 423) and continuing claims to 38,118 (a decrease of 630 for a total decrease of 1,053 overall).

Iowa Workforce Development relies upon the weekly data released by the U.S. Department of Labor to report its numbers and as such, adopts the revisions to the previously published data.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) are scheduled to end December 26th in Iowa and this will be the last week payments will be made for those programs.

On December 21, Congress passed extensions for PUA and PEUC, however the legislation has not been signed and it is unclear when that will happen.

Additionally, once it is signed, USDOL will have to issue guidance before changes can be made and the programs can be restarted, therefore expect a gap in payments for these programs of an unknown period of time.

For the week ending Dec. 19, unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $12,191,938.58.

There are currently almost 65,000 job openings at https://www.iowaworks.gov.

