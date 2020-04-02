Unemployment filings continue surge, detailing economic ripples from COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Initial unemployment claims continue to climb in the Quad-Cities, and the United States, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Data released Thursday revealed 100,343 Iowans have filed initial claims for unemployment benefits in the past two weeks — 58,453 for the week of March 22 to March 28, up from 41,890 during the previous week. The 58,453 who filed last week set a state record.

Those numbers for Iowa alone paint an economic picture that is worse than the Great Recession, when Iowa lost a total of 64,600 jobs between May 2008 and January 2010.

Nationwide, there was an increase of about 6.6 million filings in the past week, on top of nearly 3.3 million people who had filed the previous week. Applications for unemployment benefits generally reflect the pace of layoffs. Illinois numbers are also expected to be released Thursday.

A total of $13,724,985.87 of unemployment insurance benefits were paid to claimants who live and/or work in Iowa for the week ending on March 27. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims in Iowa is now 54,461.