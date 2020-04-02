Unemployment filings continue surge, detailing economic ripples from COVID-19

Initial unemployment claims continue to climb in the Quad-Cities, and the United States, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Data released Thursday revealed 100,343 Iowans have filed initial claims for unemployment benefits in the past two weeks — 58,453 for the week of March 22 to March 28, up from 41,890 during the previous week. The 58,453 who filed last week set a state record.
Those numbers for Iowa alone paint an economic picture that is worse than the Great Recession, when Iowa lost a total of 64,600 jobs between May 2008 and January 2010.
Nationwide, there was an increase of about 6.6 million filings in the past week, on top of nearly 3.3 million people who had filed the previous week. Applications for unemployment benefits generally reflect the pace of layoffs. Illinois numbers are also expected to be released Thursday.
A total of $13,724,985.87 of unemployment insurance benefits were paid to claimants who live and/or work in Iowa for the week ending on March 27. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims in Iowa is now 54,461.
The industries seeing the most filings last week were: accommodation and food services (12,519); health care and social assistance (7,490); manufacturing (7,168); retail trade (5,888); and other services (3,780). Manufacturing was not in last week’s top five list.
The maximum amount of state unemployment benefits a laid-off Iowan who qualifies can receive will vary based on how many dependents a claimant has, according to officials. For a claimant with four dependents, the maximum is $591 per week; for a claimant with no dependents, the maximum weekly benefit amount is $481.
A $2.2 trillion federally enacted economic rescue package also will provide idled Iowa workers unemployment benefits of an additional $600 a week.
Predictions from economists across the country are forecasting a continuation of increased filings as state offices continue to be inundated with a surge of online and telephone claims. Service industry workers, including bars, restaurants, hotels, gyms and movie theaters, have been hit hard in the early wave of job reductions due to the new coronavirus.
But what had started as a 14-day restriction for bars and restaurants in Iowa and Illinois was extended in recent days and included even more businesses. And supply chains continue to be strained, forcing some businesses that have remained open to now consider shutting down.
This is a developing story.
Rod Boshart of the Gazette's Des Moines Bureau contributed to this report
