Unemployment rate falls slightly in October 2019 for Quad-Cities area

Unemployment fell slightly, from September to October, for the Quad-Cities area.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the unemployment rate for Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan area fell from 3.9% in September to 3.8% in October.

That's the same rate, 3.8%, as August 2019 and lower than last October's rate of 4%. The last time October's unemployment rate was equal or lower than 3.8% was in 2006 when it was 3.7%, a news release said.

For the QCA, there were job gains in construction, transportation-warehousing-utilites and wholesale trade, but losses in retail trade, leisure-hospitality and financial activities.

Each of Illinois' 14 metropolitan areas saw an unemployment rate decrease in October.

“Communities in every corner of the state have experienced sustained job growth throughout this year. By passing the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan and legislation like the minimum wage increase, Governor Pritzker is ensuring the state’s economy continues to thrive,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes in a news release.