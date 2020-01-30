Unemployment rate for Quad-Cities falls again

The unemployment rate for the Quad-Cities fell again in December 2019.

According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s Thursday news release, the unemployment rate fell to 4.5% in December 2019 for the Quad-Cities, compared to 4.7% in December 2018. That is for the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island statistical area.

IDES noted the last time the December rate was 4.5% or lower was in 2017.

In terms of nonfarm employment figures, construction jobs added 700 and 200 were gained for transportation, warehousing and utilities.

Job losses were found in professional and business services, 1,300; leisure and hospitality, 900; manufacturing, 500; and educational and health services, 500.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and seeking employment. A person who exhausts benefits, or is ineligible, still will be reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work, according to the IDES.

The unemployment rate fell in each statistical area of Illinois for December; the statewide rate was 3.5%, compared to 4.4% in December 2018.