Unemployment rate for Quad-Cities falls again

The unemployment rate for the Quad-Cities fell again in December 2019.
According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s Thursday news release, the unemployment rate fell to 4.5% in December 2019 for the Quad-Cities, compared to 4.7% in December 2018. That is for the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island statistical area.
IDES noted the last time the December rate was 4.5% or lower was in 2017.
In terms of nonfarm employment figures, construction jobs added 700 and 200 were gained for transportation, warehousing and utilities.
Job losses were found in professional and business services, 1,300; leisure and hospitality, 900; manufacturing, 500; and educational and health services, 500.
You have free articles remaining.
The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and seeking employment. A person who exhausts benefits, or is ineligible, still will be reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work, according to the IDES.
The unemployment rate fell in each statistical area of Illinois for December; the statewide rate was 3.5%, compared to 4.4% in December 2018.
In a news release, Illinois Deputy Governor Dan Hynes said Gov. J.B. Pritzker “is committed to building on this progress by attracting new businesses to Illinois, putting people to work on our infrastructure and creating opportunities for communities that have been left behind for far too long.”
State numbers for Iowa, released last week, showed the rate increased slightly to 2.7% in December 2019, compared to 2.4% a year ago.
“Given the holidays and weather in December, it was not surprising to see a slight increase in the unemployment rate. Still, Iowa’s workforce grew by 4,400 jobs in December and has grown by 64,900 since the previous December,” said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, in a news release.
The number of unemployed Hawkeye State residents increased to 47,200 in December from 46,200 in November. The total number of working Iowans increased to 1,716,100 in December 2019, up from 4,400 in November.