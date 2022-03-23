Unemployment rate in the Quad-Cities area drops by 2.1 percentage points

The unemployment rate in the Quad-Cities fell 2.1% from January 2021 to January 2022, according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Statewide in Illinois the unemployment rate fell in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in January, the 10th consecutive month according to the data released by the BLS and IDES.

Jobs were up in 12 areas, unchanged in one, and down in one, according to the BLS and IDES.

In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island Metropolitan Statistical Area, the unemployment rate dropped 2.1% from 7.4% in January 2021 to 5.3% in January 2022.

During that same 12-month period, total non-farm jobs in the Quad-City region increased by 5,900, rising from 171,000 to 176,000.

In total, Illinois gained 266,300 non-farm jobs from January 2021 to January 2022, with the unemployment rate falling from 7.8% to 5.3% during that period.

The Kankakee Metropolitan Statistical Area had zero growth in non-farm jobs during that period, while the Champaign-Urbana Metropolitan Statistical Area saw a loss of 200 non-farm jobs dropping the non-farm job numbers to 109,700.

The industries that saw the greatest job growth are leisure and hospitality in all 14 metropolitan areas, wholesale trades and other services in 12 of the 14 metropolitan areas, government in 11 of the 14 metropolitan areas, professional and business services in 10 of the 14 metropolitan areas, and manufacturing and education in nine of the 14 metropolitan areas.

In January 2020, the unemployment rate for Illinois was 3.8%.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.