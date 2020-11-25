Unemployment rates up, jobs down in all 14 Illinois metro areas in October

SPRINGFIELD — The number of nonfarm jobs decreased over-the-year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in October, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

"As the state works to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 and protect residents from this deadly virus, IDES will continue to provide services to claimants, job-seekers, and employers as fast as possible,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “We also need the federal government to take action. Every metro area and its claimants will be impacted by the expiration of the federal CARES Act unemployment programs in just a few short weeks and IDES and the Pritzker administration will continue to call on the federal government to provide claimant stability through the end of this pandemic.”