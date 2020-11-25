Unemployment rates up, jobs down in all 14 Illinois metro areas in October

SPRINGFIELD — The number of nonfarm jobs decreased over-the-year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in October, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).
The unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas.
"As the state works to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 and protect residents from this deadly virus, IDES will continue to provide services to claimants, job-seekers, and employers as fast as possible,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “We also need the federal government to take action. Every metro area and its claimants will be impacted by the expiration of the federal CARES Act unemployment programs in just a few short weeks and IDES and the Pritzker administration will continue to call on the federal government to provide claimant stability through the end of this pandemic.”
Total nonfarm jobs were down in Peoria (-9.8%, -16,800), Elgin (-9.1%, -24,200) and Rockford (-8.2%, -12,400). In Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, jobs were down 7.2% (-275,700). No industry sector saw job gains in a majority of metro areas.
Not seasonally adjusted data compares October 2020 with October 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois unemployment rate was 6.5 percent in October 2020.
Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.6 percent in October 2020. The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IL-IA MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 4.6 percent in October 2020 from 3.8 percent in October 2019. The last time the October rate was equal to or higher was in 2016 when it was 5.2 percent.
Total nonfarm employment decreased -11,400 compared to October 2019. Professional-Business Services (-2,500), Government (-2,000), Educational-Health Services (-1,800), Leisure-Hospitality (-1,500), and Manufacturing (-1,400) sectors recorded thelargest employment declines compared to one year ago.
