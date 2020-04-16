Union: Arconic Davenport worker dies from COVID-19 complications

IOWA CITY — Bruce Plumb, an Arconic Davenport Works employee, died Wednesday as a result of COVID-19 complications, a union official said.
“We honor the memory of union brother Bruce Plumb. We are saddened to confirm (Thursday) morning that union brother Bruce Plumb passed away (Wednesday) due to complications with COVID-19,” said Brad Greve, president of United Steelworkers Local 105.
“We mourn the loss of our union brother and would ask everyone to keep his family, friends and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers. We will reach out to the family to offer our assistance, and we hope everyone stays safe and protect each other.”
Plumb died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
“We are saddened to learn that one of our employees has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and coworkers. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we do not have any additional information to share,” an Arconic statement said.
Plumb's death comes as the Davenport manufacturing plant has had seven known cases of employees who tested positive for COVID-19, or the new coronavirus.
An official with the Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office said the cause of death was under the jurisdiction of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where the worker died. A message was left Thursday morning with a member of the university hospital's public relations team.
Arconic, deemed an essential business, continues to operate but is starting a two-week voluntary furlough next week for employees who signed up to be out of the plant from April 20 to May 3. Those workers can apply for unemployment those two weeks to recoup lost earnings.
That furlough was the result of conversations between Arconic and United Steelworkers Local 105, according to a union flyer.
"The safety and health of the membership is critical, and we must do all we can to protect both. We also need to protect the main reason we are here, our jobs, and making sure those jobs are here in the future," the flyer from earlier this month says.
"The bargaining committee has put for the idea of a total plant shutdown, but we still have plate customers that want metal throughout April and into May."
Employees in three sections were allowed to sign-up for the voluntary layoff.
Greve said Thursday he had initially called for the two-week shutdown before the union and Arconic reached the two-week voluntary layoff.
The "hard part is once you shut down, we don’t want to lose all these jobs but you don’t want to lose members. The company and all of us, we’re all in a tough spot. If we thought a two-week shutdown was going to resolve this, but we know it’s expected peak in Iowa around the end of the month or the first of the month, so even if we go out for two weeks and we’re out there in the community, we’re still at risk," he said.
"… we’re doing a lot of work on cleaning and making sure we keep surfaces clean and try to eliminate any possible exposure, but I think that’s probably an impossible task in the end."
This is a developing story.
