Union: Arconic Davenport worker dies from COVID-19 complications

Arconic, deemed an essential business, continues to operate but is starting a two-week voluntary furlough next week for employees who signed up to be out of the plant from April 20 to May 3. Those workers can apply for unemployment those two weeks to recoup lost earnings.

That furlough was the result of conversations between Arconic and United Steelworkers Local 105, according to a union flyer.

"The safety and health of the membership is critical, and we must do all we can to protect both. We also need to protect the main reason we are here, our jobs, and making sure those jobs are here in the future," the flyer from earlier this month says.

"The bargaining committee has put for the idea of a total plant shutdown, but we still have plate customers that want metal throughout April and into May."

Employees in three sections were allowed to sign-up for the voluntary layoff.

Greve said Thursday he had initially called for the two-week shutdown before the union and Arconic reached the two-week voluntary layoff.