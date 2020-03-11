Union: CVS Pharmacy to close Bettendorf, Moline Schnucks pharmacies in transaction

The Schnucks pharmacy Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Bettendorf. According to a news release Tuesday morning, CVS Pharmacy and its subsidiaries will acquire and operate 99 of the grocer’s pharmacies and brand them as CVS stores. Eleven Schnucks locations will close, including those in Moline and Bettendorf, and their prescription files will be sent to nearby CVS locations. Schnucks operates a grocery store and pharmacy in Bettendorf and a standalone pharmacy in Moline.
The Schnucks pharmacy at 1701 River Drive, Moline.
CVS Pharmacy will close both Quad-City Schnucks pharmacies, according to the union representing Schnucks workers.
CVS and Schnucks announced their agreement Tuesday, which results in CVS taking over and operating the majority of Schnucks pharmacies. Nearly a dozen pharmacies will close, including the pharmacy within Schnucks in Bettendorf and the standalone Schnucks pharmacy in Moline, according to the union.
The United Food and Commerical Workers Local 655 posted online a document that listed both Quad-City pharmacies being on the to-be-closed list.
Area residents whose prescriptions are currently at Moline or Bettendorf would ultimately have their prescriptions transferred to nearby CVS pharmacies.
The transaction will be finalized later this year, meaning the pharmacies will continue to operate until closing dates are revealed.
A reason for Schnucks selling its pharmacy aspect to CVS was also spelled out in the document.
“While this was not a decision we made lightly, the retail pharmacy business has been challenging. Partnering with an operator like CVS Pharmacy that focuses almost exclusively on health care and pharmacy needs, and has broader offerings, is in the best interest of our customers, our teammates and our company,” the document said.
