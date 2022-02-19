Union reps of Eaton-Cobham strikers awaiting word from company on settlement offer

Representatives of striking union workers at Eaton-Cobham Mission Systems in Davenport have presented a settlement offer to Eaton and are awaiting a reply.

On Saturday, John Herrig, directing business representative for District 6 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, said union negotiators met Friday afternoon with representatives of Eaton and presented a settlement offer.

“We are waiting for the company’s response,” Herrig said.

More than 400 Eaton-Cobham union employees represented by IAMAW Local 388 and Machinist Union Local 1191 hit the picket line at 12:01 a.m. Friday after more than 98% of the membership voted down the proposed three-year contract from Eaton. The company is located at 2734 Hickory Grove Road.

The five-year contract the union had with Cobahm expired at midnight.

Eaton, a multinational power management company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, announced June 1, 2021, that it had completed its purchase of Cobham Mission Systems, described as a leading manufacturer of air-to-air refueling systems, environmental systems and actuation, primarily for defense markets. Cobham has a workforce of approximately 2,000 people and manufacturing facilities in the United States and United Kingdom.

Eaton purchased Cobham for $2.83 billion, including $130 in tax benefits.

According to the Quad-City Chamber of Commerce, the Eaton-Cobham plant employs 950 people, not all of whom are union members.

Katie Kennedy, senior manager, communications and marketing communications for Aerospace Group, Eaton, said in an email interview Friday that Eaton and the union were very close to a deal at the time the Union chose to strike.

"The parties reached tentative agreements to provide more vacation, greater scheduling certainty and flexibility, additional leave, and an agreement on retirement and health care plans," Kennedy said.

"While the parties did not reach an agreement on wages, the parties were only marginally apart at the time the union went on strike," she added.

"We are surprised and disappointed that some of our employees chose to strike, but we will continue to seek a resolution with the union," Kennedy said. "Meanwhile, we are confident we have the capability to continue serving our customers and our community."

In a news release issued Saturday, Herrig said the union members voted to turn down the three-year contract offer and strike, "after management made a contract offer with sub-standard wages, reduced health care benefits and decreased 401(k) retirement matching contributions."

“The membership feels there were a substantial amount of takeaways and not enough gains to make up the difference,” Herrig said. “Nobody’s in business to do worse.”

“IAM Local 388 and IAM Local 1191 members are fighting for a contract that will make life better for themselves and their families," Herrig said in the news release.

"The past two years have been tough during the pandemic, especially as essential manufacturing workers," he added. "All we are asking for is a fair share produced from the blood, sweat and tears of work that makes Eaton Mission Systems Division of Davenport successful. We hope that the company will hear our call for respect and dignity from the picket line.”

