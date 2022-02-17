Union workers at Eaton-Cobham Mission Systems are voting on a contract

The parking lot of Elks Lodge 288 was crowded Thursday afternoon with cars, trucks and sport utility vehicles of every make and model spilling into the neighborhood surrounding 4400 Central Park Ave., Davenport.

The sprawling fleet belongs to hourly workers from Eaton Corporation-Cobham Mission Systems represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers Local 388.

A pair of representatives from Local 388 confirmed the union’s contract with Eaton was the topic of what was expected to be a day-long voting process.

Cobham Mission Systems, air-to-air refueling systems company with a manufacturing plant in Davenport, was bought by Eaton Corporation last year for $2.8 billion.

The Davenport plant is the 20th largest employer in the Quad City area with an estimated 750 local workers.

The company did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

