UNITE QUAD CITIES: Economist: COVID-19's economic impact will most affect households

“ … From a more micro level, it’s a reduction in consumer spending, business spending, business hiring; all of that will start to be felt at a more local level at a shorter term.”

Thursday featured the single worst day for the U.S. Stock Market since 1987, and that volatility likely isn’t going to stop, Grywacheski said, as the markets continue to gauge what’s happening.

“Until we start to get hard economic data, we’re going to continue to see these big, volatile swings in the market and that hard economic data isn’t going to start to be released until April, so we should expect to continue to see those volatile swings in the market,” he said.

“Right now, no one has a definite answer to that, and that lack of certainty is causing this panic in the market.”

U.S. President Donald Trump in recent days outlined possible strategies to address the economy.

Swenson liked the idea of reimbursement of lost income because it would be targeted and send money to a person directly affected by the virus. He is against a proposed payroll tax cut.

“That’s not a very well-thought-out plan and that’s providing a lot of money, but not providing money in a timely way to the people that need it when they need it,” he said.