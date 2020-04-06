UNITE QUAD-CITIES: Need a Thin Mint fix? Girl Scouts in the Illinois/Iowa area have 24,000 boxes leftover and will keep selling (copy)

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Thousands of boxes of Girl Scout cookies went unsold this year in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

Donate now to the Unite Quad Cities for COVID-19 Recovery 24-hour giving event Unite Quad Cities is raising money to help Quad-City people and businesses affected by the new coronavirus. As part of the day-long campaign, the Quad-City Times and Moline Dispatch-Argus are showcasing stories that show how the pandemic has impacted us.

Door-to-door sales and public booths were limited in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but digital cookie site sales have been extended through April 12.

“Anyone who knows a Girl Scout should absolutely reach out to them and see if they have any extra cookies left. If someone does not know a Girl Scout, then they can visit www.girlscoutcookies.org and order cookies to be directly shipped to their door or choose to purchase cookies that will be safely donated to first responders,” said Maura Warner, vice president of marketing for Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.

“Donations will help with the 24,000 packages we have left over that we can give to local hospitals.”

Warner also highlighted how the Girl Scouts are embracing the heart of the mission of the program by doing "at-home" community service through cards being made for nursing home residents or scouts such as Maddie Campbell in Moline.