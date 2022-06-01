United Steelworkers ratify 4-year contract with Arconic

Arconic workers represented by the United Steelworkers have ratified a contract that will run through May 15, 2026, John Riches, communications and public affairs manager at Arconic Davenport Works, said Wednesday night.

Riches said the contract covers about 3,400 employees at Arconic’s master contract locations that include Arconic Davenport Works in Riverdale, as well as Arconic plants in Lafayette, Ind.; Massena, N.Y.; and Alcoa, Tenn.

United Steelworkers Local 105 in Bettendorf represents about 1,800 Arconic workers.

Arconic and United Steelworkers reached a tentative agreement on a contract May 15.

Local 105 posted a Facebook update that day that the four-year contract would include a 7% raise the first year and 4.5% raises the next three years. The contract would not include any changes to health care benefits. Martin Luther King Jr. Day would be added as a paid holiday, and workers would receive a $4,000 signing bonus, $2,000 upon signing, and $2,000 in January 2023, according to the post.

The contract would also end pay-for-performance.

Before the tentative agreement, Local 105 had taken a strike authorization vote that passed unanimously, which meant that the international union had the support of its members to call for a strike had negotiations broken down.

Arconic supplies aluminum sheet, plate and extruded products to global customers in aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation, defense, industrial and building and construction industries, according to its website.

Arconic is the eighth-largest employer in the Quad-Cities, with 2,400 union and nonunion employees, according to the company.

