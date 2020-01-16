United Way QC begins BOLD Initative, helping non-profits learn from business leaders

Experts in the Quad-City business community will offer their perspective and tips to local non-profits as part of the United Way's new BOLD Initiative.
Beginning Jan. 16, a variety of human service non-profit leaders received tips and tricks from Deere Employees Credit Union Chief Retail Officer Ryan Cannady on fund development and Mindfire Communications Co-owner Amy Behning on Marketing and Communications.
"I think it's important that our non-profit sector has resources to be better able to deliver on their missions," United Way of the Quad Cities CEO Rene Gellerman said Thursday. "A lot of the time, non-profits don't have the money to invest in professional development or technology or research, and so we thought we would partner with the agencies that help to fund this program and really leverage the expertise in our community and help the non-profits."
You have free articles remaining.
Gellerman said United Way looked for the best and willing in the business sector. "We looked for experts in these areas and we didn't want to shortchange our non-profits."
Cannady said the work non-profits do in the community is critical. "So if I have a few things along the way that I can help them be more efficient or successful, I 100% want to do that."
Among the points in Cannady's presentation was to create a legendary experience for everyone involved. "I think realizing that they're doing more than asking for money, that they're selling a feeling is a very important kind of realization, both for doing the development and for the folks who are giving the money," he said. "To actually know I feel connected to the organization and the end recipient of the money I donate, that's pretty powerful."
Behning's presentation included thinking about your brand as your reputation, which applies to both the non-profit and for-profit sectors. "If we think about branding as our reputation and we think about a means to improve upon each and every day, we're all going to see the success."
Thursday's event was the first of five workshops. The next workshop will be in February, featuring Estes Construction President Kent Pilcher and Director of Business Development Nicole Cline.