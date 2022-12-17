United Way Quad Cities accepting grant applications until Jan. 13

United Way Quad Cities is accepting applications for its Community Impact Grants from nonprofits, grassroots organizations and others that are serving the residents in Scott and Rock Island counties in the areas of education, income and health.

The deadline for organizations to apply is 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Last year, United Way Quad Cities awarded nearly $3 million to 51 organizations. Together, these funded partners helped close to 75,000 people in the Quad-Cities.

Eligible to apply are:

• Nonprofits: 501(c )(3) IRS status or 170(b)(1)(A) public institutions.

• Grassroots Organizations: community-based organizations or organized groups of individuals that have identified a specific issue/problem and are working collectively toward a solution.

• Social Entrepreneurs: Individuals, companies or aspiring nonprofits with a novel solution to a social problem.

“Local support means local impact,” Rene Gellerman, United Way Quad Cities’ president and CEO, said. “Led by over 100 local volunteers, we find, fund and partner with the Quad-Cities’ most effective social impact programs and organizations in the region.”

In 2020, United Way collaborated with a broad spectrum of community partners to develop its Rise United 2030 community goals, a set of 10-year objectives to build a future in which more Quad Citizens have the opportunity and access to thrive.

“Our Rise United goals are our North Star,” Gellerman said. “To drive progress, the Community Impact Grants will advance our three key levers and approach them as overlapping, interconnected issues."

Additionally, United Way is looking for local volunteers to share their time to serve on one or more of the eight investment panels. Volunteers will carefully study requests for funding and recommend the programs and organizations that best align with United Way Quad Cities’ education, income and health strategies and have the potential for the highest performance outcomes aligned with the Rise United 2030 community goals.