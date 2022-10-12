UnityPoint Health extends reach at SouthPark Pointe location

UnityPoint Health is creating a one-stop-shop of services in Moline.

SouthPark Pointe, 3904 16th St., is home to urgent care and family medicine.Sports medicine previously shared the space, but it has moved into the storefront next door. Joining them is physical medicine and rehabilitation.

Dr. Tom Bollaert has been working in the newly opened and expanded sports medicine space for the last four weeks. When it was housed with urgent care, sports had only two patient rooms and a procedure room. Now, his team has five patient rooms, a procedure room and an x-ray room.

The extra space allows for more patients less waiting, he said. Being so close to the other clinic allows for more team collaboration, too.

"We're also close enough to urgent care and family medicine where we can reciprocate back and forth and help each other out," Bollaert said.

At the end of the L-shaped SouthPark Pointe complex is Jersey Mikes and, around the corner, UnityPoint has added a diabetes education center and work occupational health.

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said, as a former nurse, she was proud to see UnityPoint's commitment to the community with the expansion and addition of services.

"I'm happy to see this focus on the industry here in Moline and to know we can care for our community," she said. "A happy community is a healthy community."

Dr. Albert Park works in the physical medicine and rehabilitation side of the building.

"The thing I most appreciate about it is how accessible it is to our patients," he said.

The short walk and location right off John Deere Road and near Interstate 74 makes it an easy stop for those who are mobility challenged. Park echoed Bollaert's sentiments and said rehabilitation is interdisciplinary and by being close to sports medicine, a closely related field, doctors are able to offer assistance to one another.

"We like having that close communication and ability to talk to patients and collaborate in the same space," he said. "Sharing space with them allows us to share best practices and equipment as well."